We recently saw the top girls' basketball recruit for the class of 2020 come to Sioux Falls, and now the Hoop City Classic is bringing some more highlighted players to town.

The Hoop City Classic takes place over three days from December 27-30 at the Mitchell Corn Palace and the Sanford Pentagon. High school and college programs will take place during the event.

Some of the highlighted teams that will be making an appearance during the Hoop City Classic include DeLaSalle from Minnesota, Coronado and Findley Prep from Nevada, and La Lumiere from Indiana. Each team features a long history of winning and/or a top prospect that will be making the trip to town.

The Sanford Pentagon has compiled a list of the notable prospects and school's participating in this year's event.

Isaiah Stewart: The fourth-ranked player on ESPN’s Top 100 is a five-star recruit who plays for La Lumiere (Indiana). Stewart has multiple offers from perennial top college basketball programs including Duke, Michigan State, Syracuse and Villanova.

Matthew Hurt: The sixth-ranked player on ESPN’s Top 100 is a five-star recruit who plays for John Marshall High School (Minnesota). Hurt also has more than a dozen offers from schools including Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and North Carolina.

Trendon Watford: The five-star recruit is also the 23rd-ranked player on ESPN’s Top 100. Watford plays for Mountain Brook High School and is coached by last season’s boys basketball national coach of the year, Bucky McMillian. Alabama’s Mr. Basketball has offers from SEC schools Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State.

P.J. Fuller: The four-star recruit and 67th-ranked player on ESPN’s Top 100, who plays for Findlay Prep (Nevada), is committed to TCU.

DeLasalle (Minnesota): The powerhouse boys basketball team from Minneapolis has won 23 state tournaments including six of the last seven Class 3A titles.

Coronado (Nevada): The Las Vegas team is the only public high school to have two guards invited to Team USA’s minicamp this year. Jaden Hardy is the No. 1-ranked shooting guard in the Class of 2021 while teammate Richard Isaacs is the top-ranked point guard on the West Coast in the Class of 2022.

South Dakota schools will also be represented strongly at this year's event. South Dakota teams playing in this year's event include:

Both Girls and Boys Teams

Aberdeen Central

Mitchell

SF Christian

SF Lincoln

Boys Teams

Bridgewater-Emery

Mitchell Christian

SF O'Gorman

SF Washington

Tea Area

Yankton

Dakota State, Dakota Wesleyan, Peru State (Nebraska), and St. Mary's (Kansas) will be the four college teams on hand for the Hoop City Classic.

A full schedule and ticket information can be found here .