High Heat Index and Flood Potential for Sioux Falls

Pick two places where you'd like to spend the heat of the day. Let's see number one would be inside in the air conditioning. And the other would be in the swimming pool.

My third choice would be standing in line at B & G Milkyway.

One may be more crowded than the other but the key is staying comfortable and hydrated.

Shawn Cable of the KSFY Severe Weather Center has the forecast for Sioux Falls and the surrounding area. The next few days as we deal with the heat and high dew points we could also see the potential of some strong thunderstorms.

Those participating in Hot Harley Nights this weekend in Sioux Falls will want to stay in touch with the changing weather. Looks like we could have a clear window on Saturday for the poker run and concert.

And those of you camping be on the lookout for threatening weather and the possibility of flash flooding.

