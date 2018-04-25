High Demand Driving Gas Price Climb

If you're feeling a little pinched at the pump you aren't the only one. Gas prices in Sioux Falls are climbing.

Gas prices continue to rise nationwide due to high demand.

“Pump prices are causing sticker shock across the country,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Gas is selling at $2.26 or more at every gas station in America. More so, 13 percent of stations have pump prices set at $3 or more.”

The lowest price for gas in Sioux Falls is at Costco, which is still $2.49 per gallon. The Flying J and Love's truck stops are both up 8 cents per gallon to $2.57. Most gas stations in Sioux Falls are between $2.60 and $2.69.

The state average in South Dakota is up slightly as well, up one cent to $2.65. One month ago it was $2.54 and a year ago regular unleaded gas averaged $2.41 per gallon.

