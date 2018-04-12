High Definition Vinyl May Be a Reality by 2019

Watching television has never been better since the arrival of 'high definition' technology. Now one company is hoping the HD-mania can take off in a very traditional medium - vinyl records.

According to Pitchfork.com , a startup company in Austria, Rebeat Innovation , is investing nearly $5 million into the development of a method to manufacture high definition vinyl records for sale as early as 2019.

According to the the article:

The HD vinyl process involves converting audio digitally to a 3D topographic map. Lasers are then used to inscribe the map onto the '“stamper', the part that stamps the grooves into the vinyl.

Not only would the quality of the sound improve, but the new process would also mean 30 percent more playing time on each LP.

Now I'm sure you're thinking the same thing I am - this sounds like an excuse to make me buy more expensive records AND an even more costly new, high-tech, record player! There's no doubt on the first part, but not so on the second. Rebeat claims the new HD vinyl LPs would still work on ordinary record players.

I'm not planning on tossing my CDs anytime soon. But I do miss the feel of a full-sized album and all of the things that come with it.

There was a time when I never thought I'd give up vinyl for compact discs.

Maybe this is finally a reason to go back.

