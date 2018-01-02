Hey iPhone Folks! Apple Offering $29 Replacement Batteries

If you have a cell phone then you've probably felt like you are getting hustled by the technology, then being helped by it.

According to CNN Apple is hoping to win back the favor of upset customers:

People with an iPhone 6 or later can get a $29 replacement battery immediately-a month earlier than Apple had originally planned to start offering discounted replacements. The company confirmed on Saturday.

I would suggest checking out the entire article, and reading more on why they are offering this to angry customers in the first place.

I'm not sure finding a way to charge us one more way, one more time, will make us feel good about anything, but hey at least they are consistent in their customer care.

