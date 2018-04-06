Closed-circuit to City Councilors Theresa Stehly and Pat Starr - why aren't your biographies on the city website? I thought you were all about transparency? After all, you're an official representative of the city - aren't you?

I came across this glaring omission when I was visiting with some folks recently and we got on the topic of what the city councilors did for a living. So, having access to the internet, I went to the city's official website - only to find nothing on Stehly or Starr.

What!?!

You've been on the city council how long? Certainly you should've been able to find a couple of minutes during your busy day to submit your biography to whoever handles that sort of thing for the city. Why the secrecy? You're not hiding something are you?

Unless you're part of the witness protection program, I can't think of a good reason why you shouldn't have to disclose that information - like everyone else. I thought you were all about being open and honest? At least that's what I'm led to believe.

My point to all this is if you're going to lecture your fellow councilors and the mayor during your weekly meetings about being upfront with the general public, you too need to accept responsibility and follow the rules - transparency is a two-way street.

I watched the tail end of Tuesday's Meeting (April 3) where you asked for 10 years worth of information regarding the safety of Falls Park - without first taking the temperature of your fellow councilors. The council is NOT A BODY OF ONE.

When I heard you, Councilor Stehly, say to your fellow councilors, "I will never collaborate with corruption" - you do realize you can't just go around and throw out accusations like that willy-nilly. I sure hope you have some sort of proof to backup what you claim because, if not, I believe you just committed slander.

Back to my original thought.

Councilors Stehly and Starr, if you could please help me in my search for your biographies, I would appreciate it. Perhaps I'm looking in the wrong place, but I don't think that's the case because I've been all over the city's website and can't seem to find anything that resembles a biography. Thank you for your assistance.

Source: SiouxFalls.org

