Here’s Why Cops Will Be on Roof Tops of Hy-Vee Stores Saturday

Don't become alarmed if you see members of Sioux Falls finest up on the roof of your neighborhood Hy-Vee Store this Saturday, there's nothing to worry about, no police activity is going on. Instead, law enforcement is simply participating in a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Dakota.

KDLT News is reporting, the annual ‘Cop on a Roof Top’ fundraiser for Special Olympics will take place this Saturday, (December 16) at select Hy-Vee Stores throughout the Sioux Empire.

According to KDLT News, cops will be joined by Special Olympic athletes from 8 AM to 8 PM that day to help drive donations for the Special Olympics.

Sioux Falls Police officer Michelle Paulsen told KDLT News, “It’s just kind of something different you don’t see very often in the fact that it’s police officers up on a roof, and just getting to work hand in hand with the athletes and show them off.”

The money raised on Saturday will go directly to the 2,100 athletes and 26 sports programs supported by Special Olympics.

If you're out shopping at a Sioux Falls Hy-Vee this Saturday, don't be surprised if somebody hands you a free t-shirt or some candy. It's all part of the fundraising event.

Source: KDLT TV

