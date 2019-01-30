Here’s Some Super Bowl Stuff

One of the most exciting days of the year for me, is Super Bowl Sunday. I've watched them all dating back to Super Bowl III.

My goodness, I'm starting to sound like an old man. Make that a grumpy old man, I'm still upset the Vikings lost to the Chiefs in 1970.

Seriously, I'm happy and ready for the fun to begin Sunday. My family and I are talking tacos for our private little Super Bowl party at the house.

Thanks to my son being a huge Patriots fan, we will cheer on New England. The big question will be if Mark Jr. wears his Tom Brady jersey to school on Monday. That depends on the final score. Mom will have it ironed and ready to go, just in case!

With all the fun coming up for the big game, I ran across some cool Super Bowl stuff to share:

This is the first Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but the third for the city.

This is a rematch of Super Bowl 36, held in 2002. 17 years later, the Patriots are back with the same coach and quarterback, while it's a whole new Rams team, now in a new city.

The last time the Rams played the Patriots in the Super Bowl, Jared Goff was 7.

Counting his years as an assistant, this is Belichick's 12th Super Bowl appearance.

This is Brady's ninth Super Bowl. He says there is a "zero" percent chance he will retire after the Super Bowl.

Bill Belichick is 66 years old. Sean McVay is 33 years old. The 33-year age gap between coaches is a Super Bowl record.

In the Madden simulation, the Patriots win 38-31.

Source: Radio Online