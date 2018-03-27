Here’s a List of Million Dollar Homes for Sale in Sioux Falls
According to the website Realtor.com, as of the end of March, 2018 there are nine homes for sale for a million dollars or more in Sioux Falls.
Most of the houses are clustered in the southeastern part of the city. Bedroom-wise they range from two to six, and all of them are awash in bathrooms. Like really, there are a lot of bathrooms. So many toilets and showers to clean. Plus, you have to get like five separate shower curtains. Just think of the towel budget!
Sioux Falls Million Dollar Houses
See Also: