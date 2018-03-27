Here’s a List of Million Dollar Homes for Sale in Sioux Falls

According to the website Realtor.com, as of the end of March, 2018 there are nine homes for sale for a million dollars or more in Sioux Falls.

Most of the houses are clustered in the southeastern part of the city. Bedroom-wise they range from two to six, and all of them are awash in bathrooms. Like really, there are a lot of bathrooms. So many toilets and showers to clean. Plus, you have to get like five separate shower curtains. Just think of the towel budget!