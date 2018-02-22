Here We Go Again! More Snow Thursday

Don't put that snow shovel away just yet. Another winter system has it's sights set on Sioux Falls. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of eastern South Dakota, as well as parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. The advisory is in effect from 9:00 AM Thursday until midnight Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility; use caution while driving.

The snow is expected to start in Sioux Falls early Thursday morning. The snow could mix with freezing rain through the day and into the night. Less than two inches of new snow is expected in Sioux Falls. However, final snow totals may vary depending on the storm's track.

* WHAT...Snow, with a period of freezing drizzle mainly over extreme southeastern South Dakota and northwest Iowa. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute on Thursday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

