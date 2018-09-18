Helpline Is out with Its New List of Volunteer Opportunities

One of the best feel-good things you can do is help someone else out by volunteering. Don't believe me? Then you need to give it a try. And lucky for you the Helpline Center has just released its list of new volunteer opportunities in the Sioux Falls area.

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure has a number of volunteer opportunities still available for this Sunday's (9/23) race. The race begins at 9:30 AM, but they could still use some helpers early in the morning beginning at 5:45 AM.

The South Dakota Safety Council is looking for some volunteers to help put materials together for an upcoming conference. They're needing help Wednesday, September 26, Thursday, September 27, and/or Friday, September 28.

SiouxperCon is needing some help at this year's fan convention Friday, September 28 through Sunday, September 30. If you're a fan of comic books, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, board games, or video games, this one is for you.

For more information on any of these volunteer opportunities, or to find out more about the Helpline Center, dial 2-1-1 or go to their website, helplinecenter.org .

Source: Helpline Center

