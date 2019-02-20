Helpline Center Volunteer Opportunities This Week

One of the absolute best things about living in Sioux Falls is the generosity of the people. On a very regular basis, you will find people sharing their time and talents volunteering with charitable organizations, at community events, with youth groups, senior citizens, churches and more.

Volunteers truly make a difference in people's lives every day, lifting spirits, lending a hand, delivering a meal, having a conversation.

The Helpline Center is all about helping people make connections, with each other, with assistance when needed and with causes they care deeply about. Every week they highlight some of the volunteer positions available to community members who want to make those connections.

These are but a few of the opportunities awaiting you at the Helpline Center. For more information simply call 211, or go to the Helpline Center's website

