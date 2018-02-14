Do yourself a favor and mark Friday March 23 on your calendar. That's the day the Helpline Center will be holding its 'Spring Into Service - A Day of Volunteering.'

It's the one day each year when volunteers meet at the Non-Profit Center on North West Avenue and work together in providing needed services to the area's non-profits.

This year the Helpline Center is asking for only two hours of your time. Shifts are available from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon, 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM and 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

This year's project is open to anyone and everyone - kids, adults, groups, businesses, anyone who would like to volunteer. All activites take place right there at the Center.

To find out more information about the 'Day of Service', or to sign up for a two-hour shift, the Helpline Center has set up a special link on its website .

And, just a reminder, the Helpline Center is always looking for volunteers to help out in the community. Just tell them what you're interested in and they'll take it from there.

Source: Helpline Center

