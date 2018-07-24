Helpline Center Releases List of New Volunteer Opportunities

The Helpline Center is out with its weekly list of volunteer opportunities in and around the Sioux Falls area. To find out more about a specific opportunity, click on the corresponding link.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is gearing up for 'Kids’ Nite in the Park' at McKennan Park Tuesday July 31 from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM. Volunteers ages 16 and older are needed to help with face painting and oversee the carnival games.

Toy Lending Library of South Dakota is in need of more volunteers to help clean toys. The Toy Lending Library is a place where adults can borrow educational toys as simply as checking out a library book.

The Augustana University Baseball team is hosting the 2018 South Dakota Amateur State Baseball Tournament from August 1-12. Volunteers are needed in the areas of ticket sales, ticket taker, ID checker for beer sales, scoreboard/music operator, pass gate monitor, apparel sales, 50/50 and bingo fundraiser sales, and clean up.

Each week throughout the summer, the Helpline Center posts a do-it-yourself volunteer project you can do as a family. This week's project is making cat and dog toys. To see directions for each week’s DIY project, visit the Summer of DIY webpage.

Source: Helpline Center

