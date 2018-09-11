Helpline Center Releases Its List of New Volunteer Opportunities
The Helpline Center is out with its list of new volunteer opportunities in and around the Sioux Falls area. For more information on each of the opportunities, click on the corresponding link.
- On Friday, September 14 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM the Helpline Center will be holding Volunteer Sioux Falls - Fall into Service, a day of volunteering at the Nonprofit Center. All projects are open to kids, adults, groups, businesses, and anyone who would like to volunteer.
- Help families and individuals in poverty by teaching basic budgeting, financial, and life skills. The Genesis Mentor Program pairs mentors and mentees to meet 12 times over the course of 18 weeks. Training will be provided by The Community Outreach on Tuesday, September 25, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
- Celebration United Methodist Church in Brandon is in need of six to eight people to help trim and pull weeds from their landscaping. It would be a great group project to do while enjoying the outdoors.
- Feeding South Dakota’s Mobile Food Pantry is needing volunteers to travel with staff to distribute free food to individuals and families in need in rural South Dakota. Volunteers would leave in the morning with a driver and return in the afternoon or meet staff at the distribution locations.
- One of the things elderly people love most is music. Good Samaritan Society - Luther Manor is looking for individuals and groups to come in and perform for guests at the facility once a week.
Source: Helpline Center