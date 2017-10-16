Helpline Center Out with Its 2017 Holiday Guide

Each year the Helpline Center puts together " Holiday Guides " for those who need help during the holiday season as well as for those looking to volunteer.

Guides have been created for the Sioux Falls area ( Sioux Empire ) as well as the Black Hills, Brookings County, Beadle County, Clay County, Lake County and Yankton County.

Under each entry are four options: Holiday Assistance, Holiday Volunteer Opportunities, Holiday Giving and Holiday Events.

To look at the list of volunteer opportunities and to see what assistance is available go to the Helpline Center website .

Source: Helpline Center

