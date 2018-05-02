Helpline Center Names Val Klinker Its May Volunteer of the Month

The Helpline Center, along with MetaBank, congratulates Val Klinker on being named the May 2018 Volunteer of the Month. Val has been volunteering monthly for Independent Living Choices since July of 2013 as a Peer Visitor volunteer.

Part of her job is to call-up people with disabilities at various times throughout the month to not only check-up on them, but also just to visit with them. She acts as a mentor, guide and friend all wrapped up into one.

Sarah Jo Jorgensen, who works at Independent Living Choices, says Val deserves this award because she's one of their very best volunteers, She's their "go-to match" for anyone with particularly difficult or challenging issues.

"Val is a natural and goes out of her way to alert us if anything is wrong with any of her participants. She is such a caring person and it shines through to anyone with whom she talks. She is a gem and we are so lucky to have her on our team.”

For being named the May 2918 Volunteer of the Month, Val will receive a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank and a letter of appreciation, She will also be honored at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon on May 10, 2018.

Source: Helpline Center

