Helpline Center Names Its November Volunteer of the Month

The Helpline Center, along with Metabank, congratulates Sherri Goebel on being named the November 2017 Volunteer of the Month.

Sherri is one of the flagship members of the Husby Performing Arts Center Usher Team at the Washington Pavilion.

Sherri has volunteered at the Pavilion since September of 2009 and has put in over 800 hours of service, averaging nearly 30 hours every month.

As an usher, Sherri scans and takes tickets, hands out programs, directs patrons to their seats and offers assistance all while being a warm and welcoming presence.

Gina Ruhberg, Director of the Center, says Sherri is never one to sit by and wait to be asked. "She is always right there addressing any concerns staff or patrons may have.”

The Helpline Center and MetaBank are pleased to present Sherri with a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank and a letter of appreciation from Mayor Huether.

She will also be honored at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards banquet May 10, 2018 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

See Also: