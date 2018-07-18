Helpline Center Names Its July Volunteer of the Month

Julie Schnaible of Sioux Falls has been named the Helpline Center's July 2018 Volunteer of the Month. Julie volunteers at the Habitat for Humanity Restore assisting customers in the store, stocking shelves and answering phones.

According to staff there at Restore, "Julie’s kind, creative disposition makes her an incredible volunteer. Her sense of interior design helps our customers find comfort in their shopping experience with us." She's been volunteering there since 2016.

Julie also spends many hours transforming her own furniture pieces she finds at the Restore into beautiful pieces of artwork. She has donated many of the pieces to the Habitat for Humanity Annual Restore Art Auction.

The Helpline Center and MetaBank are pleased to present Julie with a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank and a letter of appreciation. She will also be recognized at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon on May 9, 2019.

For moe information on volunteer opportunities and how you can make a difference in the community, please call the Helpline Center at 211 or visit www.helplinecenter.org.

Source: Helpline Center

