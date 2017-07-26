Helpline Center Names Its July Volunteer of the Month

The Helpline Center congratulates Carolyn Anderson on being named the July 2017 Volunteer of the Month.

As a Senior Companion, Carolyn helps older individuals maintain independence in their own homes by providing weekly scheduled visits.

She currently volunteers 16 hours each week with her seven clients. Over the past eight years, volunteering over 6,000 hours.

And in 2014 Carolyn was awarded the Lifetime Presidential Award.

The Helpline Center and MetaBank are pleased to present Carolyn with a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank and a letter of appreciation from Mayor Huether.

She will also be honored again at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards banquet on May 10, 2018 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

For information on volunteer opportunities you may be interested in, call the Helpline Center at 211 or visit www.helplinecenter.org .

Source: Helpline Center

See Also: