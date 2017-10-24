Helpline Center Looking for Some Hands-On Help

If you're 55 or older and looking for a way to stay active in the community, the Helpline Center is needing some help this Thursday, October 26.

They're hosting a 'Hands-On Help Event' where participants will assemble first aid kits that'll be given to those in need in and around the Sioux Falls area.

The plan is to run it as an open door event, meaning you can come and go as you please anytime between the hours of 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM.

Refreshments will be available for anyone who helps out the day of the event. Participants will also be eligible for door prizes.

The event is being sponsored by RSVP which connects senior volunteers with agencies and organizations around the region.

For more information on the 'Hands-On Help Event' go to the Helpline Center website or call 211.

