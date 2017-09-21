Helpline Center Hosting ‘Fall into Service’ Project

The Helpline Center is hosting a community-wide volunteer event on Friday October 20. And the best part is there's no school that day so your kids can join in on the fun.

The project is called 'Fall Into Service.' It's a day set aside specifically for volunteering with the various non-profit organizations around the area.

All projects that day are open to not only adults but kids as well being there's no school that day. Groups and businesses are also encouraged to get involved.

Volunteer times are scheduled in two-hour blocks:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

To sign up for a time, click here to volunteer .

Source: Helpine Center

