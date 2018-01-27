Helpline Center Expanding 2-1-1 Coverage to the Aberdeen Area

Beginning February 11 ( in celebration of 211 day ) the Helpline Center will expand its 2-1-1 service to the Northeastern part of South Dakota.

Currently, 2-1-1 service is only available in the Sioux Falls, Brookings and Rapid City areas, but starting on February 11 the Aberdeen area will be added to the list.

By adding the Aberdeen area, 68% of the state will now be covered by 2-1-1 assistance.

If you're not familiar with the 2-1-1 service, it's a place for people to go in search of information and support whether it be financial, family, health or disaster-related.

To read more about 2-1-1 and all the services that are offered, we've included a link to the Helpline Center's website .

All calls or text messages to the Helpline Center are free and kept confidential.

Source: Helpline Center

