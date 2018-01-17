Helpline Center Celebrates Its January Volunteer of the Month

The Helpline Center along with MetaBank congratulates Jen Miklos on being named the January 2018 Volunteer of the Month. Jen has been a dependable volunteer for JAM Art and Supplies for nearly two years.

In fact, Jen lives so close to JAM that in a pinch she's been known to run down and help out in a moment's notice. Many times she's been called upon to unlock the store and to help new volunteers if they have any questions.

Jen is also actively involved in NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) in addition to JAM. Organizers say she understands the importance of how to deal with people with mental disabilities and helps in spreading the word about the mission.

The Helpline Center and MetaBank are pleased to present Jen with a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank and a letter of appreciation. She will be honored at this year's Spirit of Volunteerism Awards banquet on May 10, 2018.

For information on volunteer opportunities in your community, or if you know of someone who should be recognized for their volunteer work, call the Helpline Center at 211 or visit the Helpline Center's website.

