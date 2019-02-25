Help us shave Augustana Head Men's Basketball coach Tom Billeter's mustache and raise money for Cure Kids Cancer.

That's right, we are going to raise $2500 over the next couple days and later this week, Coach Billeter will let me shave his mustache in the name of a good cause.

I did some research and I can't find any pictures of him without the mustache so this is obviously a BIG deal.

Not only will he let me shave his mustache, he has to keep it off for 60 days.

Plus if we get it done quick, he will be coaching the NSIC Tournament with a smooth face!

All the money is going to Cure Kids Cancer at the Sanford Children's Hospital in Sioux Falls.

All you have to do to help, is CLICK HERE AND DONATE!

Let's make it happen quick so we can get to shaving that amazing stache!