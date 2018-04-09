Help Sioux Falls Humane Society and Get a Sweet Treat

The Sioux Falls Humane Society valiantly works each and every day to make the lives of animals in need of forever homes, safer and more comfortable. Their ultimate goal is to find all of these furry children ( along with the occasional bird or reptile ) a permanent place to call home.

Doing so take a lot of time, effort, dedication, support and food. Lots and lots of food! Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery on Marion Road here in Sioux Falls is offering you the opportunity to do something great for the Sioux Falls Humane Society and get something sweet in return.

On Friday (April 20) from 7:00 to 10:00 AM, you can swing through their parking lot, drop off a bag or bags of dog and cat food ( the Humane Society prefers Purina ) and you'll get a cupcake and a Coke! ( Limit 1 cupcake and 1 Coke per vehicle). They're calling this "drive-thru" event, "Sweets by the Street".

(FYI. . .my German Shepherd Bella says their "Pupcakes" rock!)

You can get more information at Smallcakes and the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society .

See Also: