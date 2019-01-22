Help Shape the Future of Sioux Falls Parks and Rec

If you've ever had an inkling to get involved with Sioux Falls Parks and Rec, here's your opportunity. Three public meetings are being held to gather up new ideas.

Officials with Parks and Recreation are holding three public meetings over the next two days, designed to help build for the future of the city's parks and recreation system.

During each forum, there will be a presentation on the overall plan and purpose, as well as interactive questions.

For example, "What parks and recreation facilities would you like to see in Sioux Falls?" "Do the current programs being offered meet the needs of you and your family?"

The public meetings will take place:

Tuesday, January 22, 6:00-7:30 PM at the Kenny Anderson Community Center, 3701 East Third Street,

Wednesday, January 23, 12:00-1:30 PM at the Downtown Library, 200 North Dakota Avenue,

Wednesday, January 23, 6:00-7:30 PM at the Prairie West Branch Library, 7630 West 26th Street

At the same time, Parks and Recreation will also launch a new website to serve as a one-stop shop for all information related to the parks and rec system.

The hope is a complete report and plan for the future of Sioux Falls parks can be completed by the end of the year.

For more information on any of the public meetings, or the new website, contact Parks and Recreation at 605-367-8217.

Source: City of Sioux Falls

