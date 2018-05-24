Help Save the Big Sioux River

Yesterday, while running errands, I saw a young man wading in the Big Sioux River at Tuthill Park. As he stood in water about waist deep I couldn't help but wonder about what kind of rash or illness he may end up with.

It's not news to anyone that the Big Sioux is not a bastion of clean water. Currently, the Big Sioux River is listed as impaired for bacteria and total suspended solids by the state of South Dakota. In an effort to improve the water quality of the Big Sioux River, state and local governments are working in partnership with private entities to restore the health of the river.

Sioux Falls Sustainability Technician Troy Lambert will be at Siouxland Libraries Caille Branch, 4100 South Carnegie Circle, on Saturday (June 2) from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM to explain how cities are working to improve the water quality of the Big Sioux River and how citizens can help.

As part of this class, Lambert will also demonstrate how to make water-saving rain barrels and how they can be used to reduce storm water runoff.

We've had a leaky gutter over our driveway since we bought our house. When it gets super leaky, like when snow on the roof melts, I'll put a garbage can under there. Replacing our gutters is an upcoming project on our house, but with as much lawn and garden watering we do I'm already looking into acquiring barrels to catch rain water.

See Also: