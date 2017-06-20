Help Name Three Pygmy Goats at the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum

Do you have a lot of great names for animals rolling around through that head of yours? If the answer is yes, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History wants your help.

KDLT News is reporting the zoo has three Pygmy Goat kids living in the Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm at the moment that are in dire need of names.

Now through Sunday (July 16) adults and children can submit their suggestions via a ballot at all seven Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores or online at the Great Plains Zoo's website.

Individuals can submit as many names as they would like for three baby Pygmy Goats.

Once the voting process is over for naming the goats, the Great Plains Zoo will select the winning names and the winners will have the opportunity to meet face to face with the two male and one female Pygmy Goats.

Elizabeth A. Whealy, President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History told KDLT News, "Naming a baby animal is fun for everyone involved, and the Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm continues to offer our visitors special experiences. These hands-on experiences help connect children and families to animals and the natural world around them.”

If meeting the goats first, would help inspire you to come up with some great names, the three Pygmy Goat kids can be viewed daily in the Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm.

The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History is open every Monday-Saturday from 9 AM to 6 PM and 11 AM to 6 PM on Sunday's.

You can get more information about all the animals at the Great Plains Zoo anytime on their website.

Source: KDLT TV