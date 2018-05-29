Help Make Your Community Better by Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with its weekly list of new volunteer opportunities:
- The Safety Village of South Dakota is needing volunteers to help with their 'Children's Safety Camps' on Tuesday June 5 and/or Thursday June 7.
- Sanford Research is needing volunteers to help with its 'It's All About Science Festival' Saturday June 9.
- The Helpline Center is needing volunteers to help with this year's 'Step Forward To Prevent Suicide' event Sunday June 10.
- Lions Youth Exchange Camp is looking for host families during the month of July.
- Un-Defined Inc. is needing volunteers to help do arts and crafts with at-risk youth.
- Eighth & Railroad Center is needing volunteers to help with their monthly 'Block Parties on the East Bank'.
- Ecomanics is needing volunteers to help with recycling at the various summer events planned for this year.
- Senior Companions is needing volunteers to be a friend to an older adult.
- Lunch Is Served is needing volunteers to help pack lunches for the working poor.
- Butterfly House & Aquarium is needing volunteers to help in the sharks and stingrays area.
- Meals on Wheels is needing volunteers to help deliver meals
- Project CAR is needing volunteers to help drive individuals around Sioux Falls.
- St. Francis House is needing volunteers to help prepare and serve meals.
- The Banquet is needing volunteers to help serve breakfast weekday mornings.
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center
