Help For Victims of Domestic Violence Says Sioux Falls Police Official

Sioux Falls Police Captain Loren McManus says domestic violence in the city is more common than most people think!

"I ran the numbers from January 1st of this year through 9 A.M. Wednesday morning. I included aggravated assaults, simple assaults, and simple assaults by intimidation. So far this year we have had 950 cases that have been reported to us and have had some sort of investigation and even arrests attached to them."

If you're a victim of domestic violence, McManus says services are available.

"There is help out there for you. Reach out to a family member if you feel comfortable about that. There are many services in Sioux Falls and across the state that provide counseling services that will help you. Certainly law enforcement can be one of those."

One in four women and one in seven men will experience physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

October is domestic violence awareness month.