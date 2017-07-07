Help Find South Dakota Cancer Kid’s Stolen Gravesite Toys
After a noble battle with cancer 4-year-old Tayden Grohs earned his angel wings on Christmas Day 2014.
Since his passing Tayden's parents, Trevor & Danielle, have bravely shared their son's story in hopes of helping other children and families who are battling cancer.
One of the things little Tayden loved most was anything John Deere. On the 4th of July Trevor & Danielle were shocked to learn that someone had stolen some cherished items from Tayden's resting spot at the Hillside Cemetery in Egan, South Dakota.
Danielle shared on facebook:
This John Deere tractor & wagon with flowers in it is missing from Tayden's resting spot. The present was moved and leaning against the headstone. If you have seen it please let us know! This tractor & wagon was given to us by family members at his funeral. We aren't happy, to say the least. Makes me physically sick to think that someone would go to his resting spot with ill intentions. Please keep your eyes out for it if you're in our area!
Yesterday Danielle contacted me and let me know that indeed no one had done the right thing and returned Tayden's tractor & wagon.
Danielle & Trevor would greatly appreciate any help in having these items returned. They asked that you please share this information, and if you know anything, please contact the Team Tayden facebook page or at 605.212.9965.
