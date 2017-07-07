Help Find South Dakota Cancer Kid’s Stolen Gravesite Toys

This John Deere tractor & wagon with flowers in it is missing from Tayden's resting spot. The present was moved and leaning against the headstone. If you have seen it please let us know! This tractor & wagon was given to us by family members at his funeral. We aren't happy, to say the least. Makes me physically sick to think that someone would go to his resting spot with ill intentions. Please keep your eyes out for it if you're in our area!