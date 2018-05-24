Help Find Person Who Killed Hit and Run Victim by Worthing
A fatal Hit and Run crash took place Wednesday night near Worthing, South Dakota and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved.
The crash took place on a gravel road north of Worthing last (Wednesday) evening sometime after 7:45 PM. The victim, 34-year-old Tessa Jacobs of Worthing, was walking on 473rd Ave between 278th and 279th Street when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.
When the victim failed to return home from her walk, she was reported missing. Authorities using tracking dogs searched throughout the night and the victim was discovered in a road ditch around dawn this morning.
Based on evidence at the scene, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 1999 – 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with damage to the right front and the passenger side rear view mirror is missing.
Anyone with information is asked to please call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 605-764-5651 or Crimestoppers.