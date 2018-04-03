You would be surprised to know how much garbage accumulates along the banks of the Big Sioux River during the winter. As a matter of fact, 6,500 pounds of trash and recyclables were collected last year during the Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup. Some of the odd items found include tires and even a couch.

The City of Sioux Falls will be hosting its 5th annual community-wide Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup on Saturday, April 21 from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Volunteers will choose one of nine parks and walk along the Big Sioux River picking up trash. Nyberg's Ace has donated gloves and trash bags. If you find big items, you don't have to worry about hauling them back to your site. You'll leave a flag and someone will be sent to pick it up.

The Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup is a great way to teach your kids about Earth Day (April 22) and keep our environment clean. Bring your family or get your organization or co-workers together to help. All help is appreciated. Many hands make light work.

Parks include:

Elmen Park Trailhead at 3200 West 12th Street Falls Park - 131 East Falls Park Drive Fawick Park - 200 S. Second Ave. Rotary Park - 2101 East 18th Street Spencer Park - 3501 S. Cliff Ave. Yankton Trail Park - 3901 South Minnesota Ave. Dunham Park - 1301 S. Marion Road Legacy Park - 7001 West 12th Street Sertoma Park - 4300 S. Oxbow Ave.

No registration is required. Just show up at one of the parks listed above and go trash hunting.

