Help Build a Better Community By Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with its weekly list of new volunteer opportunities:
- South Dakota Miss Amazing is needing volunteers to help with its Miss Amazing Pageant on Saturday April 7.
- JAM Art and Supplies is needing volunteers to help organize and sort.
- Project Food Forest is looking for someone to help lead the organization.
- Lions Youth Exchange Camp is looking for host families during the month of July.
- Dow Rummel Village is needing someone to serve as a movie attendant on Tuesday nights.
- Toy Lending Library is needing volunteers to help with their '2 Friends 2 Hours' program.
- Ecomanics is needing volunteers to help with recycling at the various summer events planned for this year.
- Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society is needing someone to serve as their social media specialist during JazzFest Friday July 20 and Saturday July 21.
- Necessities for Neighbors is needing a volunteer to help set up deliveries.
- HorsePower is needing volunteers to assist during lessons.
- Senior Companions is needing volunteers to be a friend to an older adult.
- Sioux Falls V.A. Medical Center is needing volunteers to work with the 'My Heal the Vet' website.
- Sioux Empire Community Theater is needing a volunteer to help with bookkeeping.
- Lunch Is Served is needing volunteers to help pack lunches for the working poor.
- Butterfly House & Aquarium is needing volunteers to help in the sharks and stingrays area.
- EmBe is needing volunteers to help with its 'Girls on the Run' program.
- Sioux Falls V.A. Medical Center is needing volunteers to serve as 'Red Coat Ambassadors'.
- National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) is needing volunteers to help in the office.
- REACH Literacy is needing volunteers to help tutor adults within a small group setting.
- Meals on Wheels is needing volunteers to help update client files as well as deliver meals.
- Dow Rummel Village is needing a volunteer to be a Saturday morning pool attendant.
- Lutheran Social Services is looking for volunteers to help mentor students in area schools.
- Junior Achievement is needing volunteers to help teach its program in area schools.
- Project CAR is needing volunteers to help drive individuals around Sioux Falls.
- Habitat For Humanity ReStore is needing volunteers to serve as a cashier.
- St. Francis House is needing volunteers to help prepare and serve meals.
- The Banquet is needing volunteers to help serve breakfast weekday mornings.
- Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is looking for volunteers to help schedule tax appointments.
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center
