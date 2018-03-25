Hello Neighbor: Postal Service Debuts Mr. Rogers Postage Stamp

As of Friday, (March 23) it was a beautiful day in the postal service neighborhood.

KSFY TV is reporting that last Friday, the U.S. Postal Service rolled out a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the famed TV host that entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood for decades.

The Mr. Rogers stamp is part of the U.S. Postal Services "forever" stamp collection. The new stamp depicts Rogers in his trademark cardigan sweater, along with King Friday, a puppet character featured regularly in the show's Make-Believe Neighborhood.

The show, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood aired on PBS from 1968 through 2001. Rogers died two years after the show ended in 2003 at the age of 74.

According to KSFY TV, the dedication ceremony for the new stamp was held in the Pittsburgh studio that played home to the PBS show for 33 years.

Attending the dedication ceremony on Friday, were Rogers' widow, Joanne, and David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely, the deliveryman on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

During the ceremony, Postmaster General Megan Brennan said that Mr. Rogers "Helped to shape generations with his kindness and compassion." This new U.S. Postal Service stamp with the words "Forever USA" written on it, is the Postal Services way of saying "Mr. Rogers represents the best of America and will do so always," according to Brennan.

KSFY reports that Rogers loved to write letters, especially to the young children who wrote to him about his show.

Speaking of Rogers', actor Tom Hanks is slated to play the role of Mr. Rogers in a new movie titled "You Are My Friend." Filming is set to begin this fall. No word yet as to when it will hit theaters.

Source: KSFY TV

