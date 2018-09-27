Everyone’s favorite dad – or daddy, you decide – of Hawkins, Indiana has been busy bulking up for the Hellboy reboot. However, we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer to see David Harbour ‘s half-demon.

While the new reboot from director Neil Marshall ( The Descent, Doomsday ) was expected to hit theaters next January, Summit Entertainment (via The Hollywood Reporter ) announced that the film has been pushed back three months. Now Hellboy will arrive on April 12, 2019. That means the film will compete with Universal’s The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle , YA adaptation After , and Fox’s faith-based drama Breakthrough . Hellboy will also come just a week after DC’s Shazam! opens , so the box office showdown should prove interesting.

The reboot finds the Stranger Things actor stepping into the Ron Perlman role, only this time for a hard R-rated version – Guillermo Del Toro’s two films were both PG-13. We got a look at Harbour embodying the comic book character in the red makeup last year , but still no word on plot details. The rest of the Hellboy cast includes Ian McShane as Trevor Bruttenholm, Milla Jovovich as Nimue the Blood Queen, Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, Brian Gleeson as Merlin, and Daniel Dae Kim , who replaced Ed Skrein after he stepped down, as Ben Daimio.