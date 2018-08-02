Helicopter Crash Near Crazy Horse Memorial Closes Highway

A new pilot in training crashed during a training session near Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

The helicopter, owned by Black Hills Aerial Adventures went down on Thursday August 2 at approximately 10:00 am between the Crazy Horse Memorial and Highway 385 closing the highway

Business owner Mike Jacobs describes the details of the crash. "The pilot lost power in the aircraft and set it down along side the along the side highway and the landing gear collapsed and it rolled over. It wasn't a tourist flight it was a training flight for a new pilot." Jacobs says no one was injured.

Black Hills Aerial Adventures flies four types of helicopters and the helicopter involved in today's crash was a Bell 47, which holds a maximum of three people.

The last time a touring helicopter crashed in the Black Hills was during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 1999. That crash killed two people and injured three.

