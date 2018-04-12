Heinz Mayochup Needs to Come to America

Heinz has been making a thing called Mayochup and selling it in the Middle East for a few years. Why this hasn't been on sale in the U.S. is beyond me.

Mayochup is as simple as its name suggests. It's mayonnaise and ketchup mixed together. And it's delicious!

I've had this fantastic condiment before. During my first year of college at Black Hills State University in the fall of 1995 was my first run-in with it. Fry Sauce was available for dipping Burger King had at the time. The local Spearfish BK was making their own fry sauce and putting it in the pump. It was delicious.

Heinz tweeted yesterday that if their poll for gets 500,000 votes they will bring it to Amercia. I hope they do because while I like mayonnaise, I don't use it a ton so I probably won't mix it on my own very often. But I would definitely buy this stuff.

