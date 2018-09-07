Here is a shocking twist worthy of reality television: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are leaving their longtime home on Project Runaway to start a new fashion series for the competition over at Amazon.

Update: Deadline now reports that designer and fellow Project Runway judge Zac Posen says he’s also leaving the series. You can read his statement below.

The news was announced today, with Klum and Gunn departing Runway after 16 seasons to “develop, produce and headline a new fashion reality series for Amazon Prime Video.” Project Runway had been expected to return to its original home on Bravo next year after a long stint on Lifetime, but Deadline reports the pair “who commanded hefty salaries toward the end of the show’s run on Lifetime, could not come to an agreement with the series’ new network Bravo.” Instead they are taking their talents to Amazon.

Here was Klum’s statement on the news:

After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway , a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers. I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!

Here is Zac Posen’s official statement:

Working alongside Heidi, Nina and Tim as a judge for six seasons of Project Runway was one of the greatest experiences of my career. I will cherish the opportunity the show gave me to learn from and grow with my co-judges, the producers, crew and designers. Runway has led to incredible opportunities and I am currently at work on some new projects that I am very excited to share with you soon. I wish the show and everyone much success always.

Project Runway might be the name of the show, but Gunn and and Klum are the show. Gunn in particular is such a unique television personality, incredibly warm but also hilariously and sometimes painfully honest, that he could be impossible to replace. It will be interesting to watch who shows up on the new Project Runway and whether it has any of the old magic without its two leads. But if I’m being honest, as a fan the show, I want to see is whatever Klum and Gunn cook up for Amazon more.