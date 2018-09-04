Heavy Early Season Schedule Looms for Sioux Falls Skyforce

A closer look at the 2018-19 schedule for the Sioux Falls Skyforce shows that it has its own distinct characteristics as season 30 comes to the forefront.

Starting at the beginning of the slate in November, the season begins at the Sanford Pentagon. Seventeen times Sioux Falls has begun their schedule at home. It is the fourth time that Fort Wayne has been the opening opponent, but the first time in Sioux Falls.

Eleven games dot the schedule in November with seven of them at home. Though the slate is plenty packed, it's not the busiest November in team history. In 1991, the season began in Albany on November 8 which was the first of 12 games that month which concluded with an energy-sapping 4 games in 5 days.

Both the NBA and G League are focused on giving recovery time to the players during the course of the schedule. Most notably the decrease in back-to-back games on the schedule which only happens seven times for Sioux Falls this time around.

Another eleven games will be played in December and January is the most taxing month of all with thirteen games scheduled. Game 25 which will mark the center of the season is Sunday, January 6 at Northern Arizona.

That leaves six games total in February and nine more in March. Speaking of season's end, Sioux Falls will conclude their season on the road for the third consecutive year which also marks 14 of 30 campaigns that the final regular season skirmish is away from home.

