Heat Advisory Friday

Out with the cold and rainy weather and in with the hear and humidity. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska for Friday (June 29) afternoon and evening.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Heat
Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* TEMPERATURE...Afternoon temperatures in the 90s, combined with
  high humidity levels, will result in peak heat index readings of
  100 to 105 degrees Friday.

* IMPACTS...The combination of heat and humidity may cause heat
  stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned
room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and
neighbors.

   Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

   To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.   Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

