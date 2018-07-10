Heat Advisory For Sioux Falls

I guess it's time to get out of the kitchen, because I can't stand the heat. How about you? Well, I guess there's no denying it; it's summer in Sioux Falls. In celebration of the month of July the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for southeastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, as well as parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. The Advisory is in effect from noon to 8:00 PM Wednesday (July 10).

The hot weather and humidity will make Wednesday afternoon a gross and miserable day. Temperatures will be in the 90's, and the humidity will push the heat index (the evil twin of wind chill) into the triple digits. If you have to be outside or in an area without air conditioning, drink lots of water, dress in light and loose clothing, and take frequent breaks.

"A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors." - National Weather Service

* TEMPERATURES...afternoon temperatures will climb into the 90s in many areas. Heat index values will range from 98 to 105 degrees across the region into the early evening hours of Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

