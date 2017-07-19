Heat Advisory for Sioux Falls Wednesday Afternoon

Temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will combine to make Wednesday afternoon (July 19) miserable in Sioux Falls. So, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for parts of southeastern South Dakota. This area includes Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Vermilion and Yankton.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Heat
Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* TEMPERATURE...High temperatures will reach the mid 90s Wednesday
  afternoon producing heat index values between 100 and 105
  degrees.

* IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high
  humidity will increase the potential for heat-related stress
  and illness.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned
room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and
neighbors.

   Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

   To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.   Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

 

Filed Under: National Weather Service, Sioux Falls, Weather
Categories: News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top