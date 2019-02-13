Hear From Former Timberwolves First Round Pick J.R. Rider

In 1993, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Isaiah Rider aka. J.R. Rider with the fifth pick in the NBA Draft.

In his rookie season, he would start off strong and eventually win the 1994 NBA Slam Dunk title.

During his three seasons in Minnesota he averaged 19 PPG but it never equaled to sustained winning and he was dealt to the Portland Trailblazers in 1996.

After that, he bounced around the league with the Hawks, Lakers and Nuggets and actually won a NBA title as a member of the Lakers bench in 2001.

So what happened to J.R. since then?

Recently, Fox Sports North caught up with the former Timberwolves first round pick and here's what he had to say.