While there is a very important decision for the next Mayor of Sioux Falls in the upcoming runoff election on Tuesday (May 1), there is also a runoff election for the Sioux Falls City Council Central District.

This important area of our city includes some of the newest and oldest infrastructure in the city, the downtown core, and unique challenges that are not faced in other parts of the city limits.

In their own words, candidates Zach DeBoer and Curt Soehl talk about this unique area of the city, their thoughts of city government as a whole, and why they'd like your vote.



