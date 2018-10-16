Health Connect Community Fair About Education and Celebration

Health Connect has been an important part of the Sioux Empire since 1997. It is the state's only dedicated consumer and public health library. Located in the Park Ridge Center at 26th & Western (Suite 203), Health Connect provides free, current health information to individuals, families, and communities.

Their goal is to empower people to make educated decisions about healthcare and living healthy lifestyles. Health Connect is staffed by healthcare professionals who are assisted by trained volunteers recruited from across the state.

Every fall Health Connect of South Dakota hosts the Health Connect Fair , which is coming up on Saturday, October 20 at the Sioux Falls Arena from 11 AM to 3 PM. This absolutely free event is all about sharing information on health, nutrition, exercise, and family safety, but it's so fun you won't even realize you're learning!

A free healthy lunch kicks off the fair at 11 AM followed by a long list of fun activities like:

Music from Phil Baker and Rockin' Red

Magic Show with Ryan McCormick

Balloon Animals

Inflatables

Fire Truck

Face Painting & Nail Painting

Great Plains Zoo Zoomobile

There will also be a roster of health and safety activities:

FREE Haircuts for Youth

Internet Safety Information

FREE Blood Pressure Screening

FREE Oral Exam

FREE Spine Exam

Hand Washing Booth

FREE Flu Shots (30 available, so get there fast!!)

Fingerprinting

Gun Safety

You can pick up all kinds of information on nutrition, exercise, safety and so much more.

Volunteers, sponsors, and exhibitors are all still welcome.

For more information see Health Connect online , on Facebook or call 605-371-1000.