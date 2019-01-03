Healing Warriors-Wind River Ranch Serving Those Who Serve Us

In a staggering report I saw in a story from Fox 13 News , showed more first responders died from suicide last year than in the line of duty.

You can read the entire Fox 13 News story click here .

Healing Warriors - Wind River Ranch , is looking to provide a free experience to police officers, fire fighters, EMS professionals, and their families a place to relax and to escape the stress of their jobs.

From the Healing Warriors-Wind River Ranch Facebook page:

First Responders are Heroic Warriors that live a very stressful life every day of their career. We are extremely grateful for their willingness to serve.

The r anch sponsors 64 Warriors and their families including Veterans and First Responders every year. They come to the ranch for a week of healing.

Please please please share this with first responders in your area. Help us give these brave men and women a chance to heal.

I've seen some beautiful places on this planet, but the week I spent with my daughter at Wind River Ranch will forever be at the top of the list.

Applications for you and your family to experience the ranch can be filled out by clicking here.

Sources: Fox 13 News