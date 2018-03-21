Heads Will Roll as Alice Cooper Comes to the Washington Pavilion

News of an Alice Cooper North American tour hit the shock rocker’s website last week and set Sioux Falls on schedule for the second show in a summer trek.

Cooper will play the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls on August 5. Many rock fans will remember when Cooper opened for Motley Crue on their final tour at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. His trademark theatrics and guillotine will play well in the acoustics of the Pavilion and this will be a show classic rock fans will not want to miss.

Early ticket information:

Washington Pavilion doner Pre-sale: Wednesday, March 21st @ 10:00 am - Thursday, March 22nd @ 10:00 pm

Radio Pre-sale: Thursday, March 22nd @ 10:00 am - 10:00 pm // Password: POISON

On-sale to the general public: Friday, March 23rd @ 10:00 am

Tickets are $110, $100, $80, $60 or $50 (plus tax and fees.)

Alice Cooper will also be in the national spotlight next month as he takes on the role of King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar on Easter weekend (April 1). The show will air Live on April 1 on NBC.

