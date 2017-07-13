Have You Tried This New Bar Game?

Have you heard of SINGO? It's a new bar game in Sioux Falls.

Picture this: a combination of Name that Tune and BINGO. But, instead of calling out numbers, the bar DJ plays 45 seconds of a popular song while you identify the song and mark it on your SINGO card. You can even use phone apps to help you find the song.

Catch SINGO at the Sports Lounge and Grill at Eastway Bow l Monday nights.

Pinnacle Productions is bringing SINGO to the region and is growing in popularity over the last few months.

